NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Executive Director of the Orleans Parish Communication District, Tyrell Morris, is stepping down from the position after six years.

The announcement of his resignation came on Monday, June 26. A statement on the OPCD website reads the decision has been months in the making and came with great consideration.

Morris began his career in public safety 21 years ago and has since moved up in rank, ultimately earning him the position of executive director. While he said it has been an honor to serve as a leader, the job has come with its damaging challenges.

"I have often publicly shared that we don't talk about leadership wellness enough and how we treat each deeply affects how we feel and how we lead. So, it is time for me to refocus on loving and building myself. If we don't take care of ourselves, we are no good to anyone," said Morris.

Morris said, for now, he is still figuring out his next steps but does plan to spin more time with his family, and friends and pursue a doctoral degree.

“It has been my utmost honor to lead this organization, but it has come with damaging challenges. I have often publicly shared that we don’t talk about leadership wellness enough and how we treat each deeply affects how we feel and how we lead. So, it is time for me to refocus on loving and building myself. If we don’t take care of ourselves, we are no good to anyone. Thank you, New Orleans, OPCD Board and Staff, Mayor Cantrell and my family,” said Morris.

His last day as director will be September 15.

