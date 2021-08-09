Red Dress Run NOLA canceled as fourth covid surge continues

New Orleanians and visitors painted the streets red over the weekend. The annual Red Dress Run went down in the French Quarter on Saturday. WGNO’s Blaire Arvin has our Snapshot New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOLA Red Dress Run has been canceled. The announcement came on Monday, August 9, less than a week before the annual event.

This is the second time the French Quarter event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the Red Dress Run committee members, Bill Healy, told WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez that “the committee voted to cancel for safety reasons.”

According to Healy, they currently have no plans to reschedule this year’s event. Healy also said that the City of New Orleans did not order or urge them to cancel.