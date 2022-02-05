JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WGNO) – In lower Jefferson Parish, crews are protecting the wetlands with recycled Christmas trees.

The parish hosted their 32nd annual Coastal Tree-cycling Event in Lafitte on Saturday.

The recycled Christmas trees from the Town of Jean Lafitte and surrounding areas travel from boat to nearby marsh to be placed into shoreline structures, also known as cribs.

“So, it kind of lessons the waves, the wave action, so the trees kind of all clump up together, and then the waves are kind of cut down, which helps to reduce erosion,” explained Michelle Gonzales, Jefferson Parish Ecosystem and Coastal Management Director.

Jefferson Parish employees, along with volunteers, have been coming to the same spot along Jean Lafitte Blvd. for the past five years, but much of their work had been wiped away from Hurricane Ida.

“We’re right here where there’s houses just down the street, and so, we really kind of picked this location for, you know, central, so volunteers could get here but also to provide a level of protection to the houses and the people who live in this Lafitte area,” said Gonzales.

Among the people who own property here is Parish Councilman-At-Large Ricky Templet.

Templet says work from this event helps more than just Lafitte.

“The people here each and every storm rallied together to fight for their homes and protect our homes, but at the same time, they’re protecting the rest of the area because this is where the storm surge gets broken down is in these marshland areas and our wetlands,” said Templet.

Event organizers say from start to finish. the project is made possible by volunteers.

“They help touch and make this project a success,” said Templet. “Today, you’re probably going to see hundreds of cypress trees that were replanted in the marsh that make an impact immediately this spring. That’ll be new growth here on our marshlands.

If you’re feeling inspired as we enter the Mardi Gras season, remember to recycle your Mardi Gras beads to lessen their impact on the environment. Here are ways how.