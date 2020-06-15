Records: Officer charged in assault had history of citations

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — Records obtained by a Louisiana newspaper show a white officer accused of beating a hospitalized black teenager had been suspended at least four times for improper conduct during his 17-year police career.

The records detailed by The Daily Advertiser show Opelousas Police Sgt. Tyron Andrepont’s disciplinary history included suspensions for use of force, offensive conduct and unbecoming conduct.

Now he’s charged with malfeasance in office in last year’s assault of Jonah Coleman. The 18-year-old had been hospitalized at his parents’ request and was restrained in a bed when Andrepont allegedly beat him in the face and held him in a choke hold.

Andrepont remains on paid leave.