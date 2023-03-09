At Cook-off for the Coast Saturday, March 11

Violet, La. (WGNO) – The coast of our great state is disappearing.

Every 90 seconds, a chunk the size of a football field is vanishing.

What can you do?

Here’s an idea.

It’s a delicious idea.

It’s a cook-off.

It’s Saturday, March 11 from 11 am to 3 pm.

It’s at Docville Farm in Violet, Louisiana, about a 15-minute drive from the French Quarter.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says the recipes here can help restore the coast, the Mississippi River Delta.

Here’s all you need to know to go.

Right now, Bill Wood is enjoying one of the cook-off’s entries.

It’s curried pumpkin corn bisque with crawfish and andouille.