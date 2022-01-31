NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s been a little more than five months since Hurricane Ida, and for many, the recovery continues.

With the help of Rebuilding Together New Orleans and the International Roofing Expo, Ronald Magee is getting repairs made to his house following Hurricane Ida.

“Within 48 hours, they came in, and they did my roof, which was, I’m telling you, a blessing in disguise,” said Magee. “Then, they came in and did the fence. The fence had blown completely down.”

Rebuilding Together New Orleans is committed to repairing 50 roofs in the New Orleans area before July 1.

“That’s actually made possible by our partners at GAF [Materials Corporation],” said William Stoudt, the executive director for Rebuilding Together New Orleans. “They’re going to donate all the shingles, and then we’re going to partner with local contractors to get 50 families new roofs before summer.”

A spokesman for GAF Materials Corporation says he and his team are building more than just houses.

“With resilient building practices, that’s how we’re going to help to ensure that homes and families are more resilient when these storms keep coming through,” said Jeff Terry, the vice president of corporate social responsibility & sustainability for GAF Materials Corporation.

The sponsor of Monday’s community-service day, Sika Roofing Division, donated $15,000 to fund several of the home-improvement projects.

“Knowing that we’re having a direct impact and just getting to meet the owners of the homes and talk to them and just see, really, the gratitude in their eyes and just how much they appreciate it, I mean, it’s really one of the best days of the year for us,” said Bill Bellico, the vice president of marketing for Sika Roofing Division. “We really love it.”

Magee says Rebuilding Together New Orleans and its partners are a blessing.

“There’s no way that I could have accomplished what they have in a period of time that they did,” said Magee. “Now, I stated that [the process] took four of five months; well, if it had taken a year, I still would not be in this spot if I had to come out of pocket and pay for these repairs.”

If you live in the New Orleans area and need home repairs, you can find information on how to apply for the program here.

Stoudt says his organization is always in need of individuals, groups, and companies to volunteer. You can find that information here, and here’s a link to donate.