NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rebuilding Together New Orleans held their 4th annual Build and Boil event Saturday.

With Entergy New Orleans as a sponsor, they were able to insulate a home in Gentilly. Volunteers also fixed up other homes around the city.

The event concludes with a crawfish boil competition in the Marigny. The proceeds from the competition help Rebuilding Together raise funds to help with other home repairs.