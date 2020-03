President Trump has agreed to move back the Real ID deadline an additional year.



Senator John Kennedy requested the extension.

Thankful to @realDonaldTrump for moving the REAL ID deadline back.



Now more than ever, this is an economic issue: Real America needed a REAL ID extension, and our president delivered. https://t.co/iyqVizHLpO — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 23, 2020

Only about 100 million Americans have a Real ID. Another 125 million were supposed to get one by october 1.

Without the one year extension, Kennedy says there would be more air travel disruptions and more trouble for the economy.