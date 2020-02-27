Read Judge Jessie LeBlanc’s resignation letter

BATON ROUGE – On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards requested she resign, and on Thursday, 23rd Judicial Judge Jessie LeBlanc put in her formal resignation letter.

Judge LeBlanc admitted to using racial slurs in reference to an Ascension parish deputy and a court employee.

Read her full resignation letter here.

The Louisiana Democratic Party released the following statement after her formal resignation:

“We’re glad that Judge LeBlanc did the right thing and resigned,” Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party said. “But it doesn’t change the fact that her use of racial slurs cast doubt on every case she’s presided over. Her scorched earth resignation letter is further evidence that she was never fit to serve in the first place. Louisiana deserves better.”