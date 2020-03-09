Read: Gov. Edwards discusses COVID-19 during Regular Session Remarks

BATON ROUGE - On Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards gave his 2020 regular session remarks.

March 9 is the start of a new Regular Session, and Gov. Edwards had a lot to address, including the news of Louisiana's first positive case of COVID-19.

"I have promised that we would be transparent about this and we will. Later this afternoon, I will be joined by public health officials for a news conference to answer questions. Now together we all—as a government, as health care systems and providers, as schools, businesses and as neighbors—must take action and be vigilant to prevent the spread of this virus in our great state."

- Governor John Bel Edwards, March 9, 2020

Read Gov. Edwards Regular Session Remarks in full.

