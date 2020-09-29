Rapper NBA YoungBoy behind bars facing multiple charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kentrell Gaulden, also known as Rapper NBA YoungBoy, is behind bars on Tuesday morning.

Gaulden was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on September 29.

The 20-year-old Baton Rouge native is facing these charges:

One count of possession of schedule I drugs

One count of manufacturing/distributing schedule II drugs

One count of manufacturing/distributing schedule IV drugs

NBA Youngboy was released from jail in August of 2019.