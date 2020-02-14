Raphael Academy teacher honored on Valentine’s Day

NEW ORLEANS — A sweet treat for a teacher at Raphael Academy on this Valentine’s Day. The Blonka Movement’s Reach One Teach One program honored Philip Veneziano with its “Be Yourself Award.”

Veneziano teaches students from 5th – 8th grade at Raphael Academy. The school provides education for students with special needs.

Blonka Movement founder Blonka Mack chose to honor Veneziano because of his work as “a beacon of light and role model” to his students. The non-profit highlights teachers who make a difference in the community.

Assistant teacher Tereasa Betts-Wimberly was also honored.

Raphael Academy assistant teacher Tereasa Betts-Wimberly receives Reach One Teach One honor. Source: Blonka Movement

The teachers and their students received a Valentine’s Day gift basket as an added treat.