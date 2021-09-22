Rally & March rescheduled to protest post-Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A planned rally and march organized by a coalition of local organizations has been rescheduled due to weather concerns.

The purpose of the even is to bring attention for accessible FEMA relief, rental assistance, and public ownership of Entergy.

The new date, time and location for the gathering will be at City Hall on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.

Organizations involved include:

Orleans Parish Prison Reform Coalition

Renters’ Rights Assembly

Hospitality Workers Alliance

Unión Migrante

Freedom Road Socialist Organization – New Orleans initiated the event. To learn about FRSO Nola, visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/FRSO.NOLA.

