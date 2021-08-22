Local rally held to protest mask, vaccine mandates in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday afternoon, dozens gathered in Jackson Square to protest masks and COVID-19 vaccine mandates.



The protesters walked all throughout the French Quarter with signs in hand demanding that city leaders change the recently updated guidelines that require people across New Orleans to wear masks and show proof of vaccination to get into most businesses.

As you can see from the WGNO News clip posted at the top of this page, some were for the rally, while others were against it.