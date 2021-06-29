Raising Cane’s & the New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas are raising hope for a po-boy shop

Restaurant Recovery saves Domilise's in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – At Domilise’s Po-Boy Bar, times can be tough for the New Orleans family behind the business.

They’ve been behind the business and behind the counter for a hundred years now.

Then COVID comes to town.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the pandemic put the Domilise family in a real pinch.

But saving the day is a superman right out of prime time TV.

He’s Todd Graves.

Todd is the founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

And he’s the host of his own TV show called Restaurant Recovery.

You can watch how Todd and his celebrity guests swoop in to save day.

Just click right here.