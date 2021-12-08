Railway service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans could soon be a reality

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It is in the early stages, but the reality of a railway between Baton Rouge and New Orleans could soon be a reality.

Canadian Pacific Railway is looking to purchase Kansas City Southern Rail line which would provide railroad passenger service in Southeast Louisiana. This project could require $262-million dollars in upgrades that would bring the tracks up to standards for inter-city rail.

The recommended train stops are downtown Baton Rouge and the Health District as well as Gonzales, LaPlace, MSY airport in New Orleans and the Union Passenger Terminal, next to the Superdome.

No word yet on when exactly the service could begin.