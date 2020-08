BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Heart disease, diabetes, cancer are all chronic diseases and all are a common threat to African-Americans.

In fact this group has a history of poor health.

There’s a relationship between racism and medical treatment. For black people specifically that bond was forged hundreds of years ago during slavery and Jim Crow.

Even though that era is frowned upon now, some of those ideas are still alive in medicine.

Kara St. Cyr goes in depth.