Raceland teen killed in single vehicle crash

GRAY, LA.– Louisiana State police are investigating an overnight crash on LA Hwy 316 near Shamrock Drive in Lafourche Parish. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Taylor Foret of Raceland, LA.

Investigators say that a 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Foret was traveling north on LA Hwy 316. For reasons still under investigations, the Ford ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several mailboxes before entering a ditch. After entering the ditch, the Ford struck a culvert, and overturned several times before striking a tree.

Foret was not properly restrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained from Foret and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.