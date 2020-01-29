Raceland man pleads guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, will serve 12 years

LAFOURCHE PARISH – On January 28, a Raceland man pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.

For the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge, 36-year-old Tony Hester was sentenced to 12 years, and five years per count on the aggravated criminal damage to property charges.

“We have a proud tradition of responsible gun ownership here in Lafourche Parish,” said District Attorney Kristine Russell. “What we don’t have is tolerance for careless disregard of public safety.”

Hester fired a gun at an abandoned home in March of 2019. It was discovered that two of the rounds Hester fired struck a home on the opposite side of the abandoned home, where someone was inside. Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, who was called out to investigate, arrested Hester the same day.

“Thankfully no one was injured,” said Assistant District Attorney Greg Stahlnecker, who prosecuted the case. “The defendant will now have years to rethink his life choices, and hopefully make the appropriate changes.”

Tony Hester will serve his sentences concurrently with the Louisiana Department of Corrections without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.