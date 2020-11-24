Quick thinking by NOPD Officer saves 7-year-old shooting victim

NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday, an NOPD officer’s quick action saved the life of a seven-year-old shooting victim.

At around 1:22 p.m., NOPD Fifth District officers were called to the 2500 block of North Prieur Street for an aggravated battery by shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims, a seven-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy, suffering from multiple gunshot wound(s).

After a quick assessment of the younger victim, Officer Daniel McCreary placed a chest seal on the girl’s back after realizing her lungs were about to collapse.

Officer McCreary held it in place until EMS arrived to transport both victims to the hospital. Both victims are expected to survive.

Currently, NOPD Fifth District detectives are in the process of gathering evidence in order to determine who committed this crime.

Anyone with information that can help in this investigation is asked to contact them at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.