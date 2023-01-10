On the New Orleans set of the hit TV show

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – For seven seasons, on the New Orleans set of the hit TV show, Queen Sugar, creator and executive producer and director of directors Ava DuVernay arrives.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood asks “as a director, do you hold people’s hands?”

Ava DuVernay says, “I do sometimes, I say you can do this, you’ve got everything you need.”



Everything one of her stars needs to shine, for sure.

She is Tina Lifford.

She plays Aunt Vi.

She says, “well, she’s the matriarch, but more than that she’s a woman like a million not just in this country, but across the world.”



That kind of thinking got Tina to writing.

She wound up with a book.

It’s called The Little Book of Big Lies: A Journey into Inner Fitness.

She says, “I had to be willing to go as deep as I could, to tell the deepest truth that I could.”

Bill Wood says, “you’re teaching us jumping jacks for the soul! “

Tina Lifford says, “I love that because we’re in this emotional experience called being a human being together.”

On the show, the experience is to find something extraordinary in the everyday, ordinary people.

Tina Lifford says, “working on Queen Sugar has been such a wonderful experience because so much of it aligns with dreams I have held in my heart on paper and in my journals for years.”

Bill Wood says, “you may not be the star of your own TV show, but you’ll be the star of your own life.”

Tina Lifford says, “absolutely and that’s the whole point, right?

The point of a book.

And seven sweet seasons.