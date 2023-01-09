Her name is Quiana Rowe, you can call her "Q"

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Watching her walk through Walmart, one of the eight Walmarts she oversees around New Orleans, you need to know her name.

She is Quiana Rowe.

You can call her “Q”.

And you can connect with her by clicking right here.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says besides her family at work, she’s the mom of five kids.

She’s a single mom.

The single mom who knows how single moms always get left out.

Every holiday.

Every day.

Everywhere.

So “Q” decided to pay it forward.

She gives gifts to single moms across America who reach out to her on her Facebook page.

They are complete strangers from Kansas to Texas.

Every gift comes with a life lesson.

It’s her favorite phrase.

Her words of wisdom.

“Q” says, “you can do this!”

And she knows you can.

Because she does it herself.

Every day.



