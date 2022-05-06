"The stink doesn't stop me, " Sam Ater says, washing his New Orleans basketball team's uniforms

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Like most college kids, 21-year-old Sam Ater has a lot of laundry to do.

Especially for Sam, since his job is washing uniforms for the nation’s number one men’s basketball team from Loyola University New Orleans.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says, “I know it’s the top team in America, but you’re still at the bottom of the laundry basket, buddy.”

Sam Ater says, “yea, but the stink doesn’t stop me.”

Sam is a Junior at Loyola.

And he’s the manager for the Wolf Pack team.

He played basketball in high school.

Number 22.

For 4 years, in fact.

But not one second in a big-time college game.

That’s until one second was left in one game this season.

Sam scored a 3-point basket at the buzzer to help win the game.

Bill Wood says, “Sam, you said put me in coach?”

Sam Ater says, “I knew I could do it…if I got in, I would hit the shot.”

You can figure that after the shot, after the game, they must have been singing his song.

Sam says, “not exactly.”

Sam sings his own song.

He’s a classical voice student.

And he hopes to hit a high note.

On the big screen.

He’s writing a movie script.

He works on that until it’s time to return to his not-so-Hollywood duties on the team.

But you never know.

Sam Ater could be one second away from his next shot.

As the unsung hero.