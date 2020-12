NEW ORLEANS - It's no secret 2020 has been trying for many people to say the least - most say they're looking forward to wrapping up this year. But before that happens, New Orleans residents discussed what's on their Christmas lists - things that can't be wrapped in a box.

"Just, you know, a day off! We've been working every single day since COVID hit so that's on my Christmas list. I just want to be with my family!," New Orleans resident Robin Young told WGNO.