NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Will Punky Brewster star, Solei Moon Frye’s daughter, choose Tulane University? If she does or whatever college she chooses, one thing’s for sure, Frye wants her daughter to be protected.

With her oldest daughter getting ready to go to college, actress Soleil Moon Frye is making sure she’s ready for the real world – especially when it comes to her health. Despite her busy schedule as an actress, director, producer and documentarian, Soleil, best known for her roles on Punky Brewster and The Proud Family, knows her most important role is being a mom to her four children. That’s why Soleil partnered with GSK and Lifetime on a short film to educate other moms about meningitis B.

In this short film, Soleil joins a meningitis survivor, a medical expert and moms who tragically lost their children to meningitis B to learn more about this uncommon and potentially deadly disease and encourage parents to ask their children’s doctor about meningitis B vaccination as part of the Ask2BSure campaign.

Frye and Dr. Shakha Gillin want parents to become more aware of meningitis B, a potentially deadly disease.

