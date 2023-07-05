MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Mandeville City Council members and residents gathered for a special meeting to discuss the latest plans for the Sucette Harbor project.

Barbara Muller said, “I’m hoping to find out that they have decided that the people in Mandeville don’t need this, and we don’t want it.”

These new plans include eliminating 55,000 feet of the active adult complex, which does away with 23 apartments and adds more parking spaces.

However, most residents are still unsatisfied and made sure the city council knows.

“You are their representatives are you represent them. You’re protecting them. Well, at least do half your job and go look at what they’re facing and why they’re so upset because if you haven’t been there, you don’t know why they’re so upset,” Ernest Burguieres said.

Some of the same issues were brought up during public comments at the meeting such as density problems, traffic problems and zoning problems.

“This precedent is going to turn the North Shore into what the South Shore looks like and everybody that drives over there knows what that looks like,” Van Mayhall said.

“I like Mandeville just like it is. Mandeville is not going to be Metairie, and it’s not going to be Kenner. This is Mandeville, and I strongly urge you to keep Mandeville like it is,” Vicki Todd said.

