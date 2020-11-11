Public records request for BRPD body cam video in Koy Moore complaint case denied

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an online complaint made by LSU Wide receiver Koy Moore.

The freshman posted on Twitter that Baton Rouge Police Officers pulled their guns on him assuming he had a gun and drugs. He also said the officers screamed at him and violated him several times, even going as far are trying to unzip his pants to search him.

Just read this please we need a change!!! pic.twitter.com/EyiK0Rmx1r — Koy Moore 🇲🇦 الحمدلله (@asap_koy) November 8, 2020

We made a request to BRPD to do an interview about how officers are trained in search procedures, but they declined.

The officers were called out to the area to investigate a party, but according to the incident report they found nothing.

Baton Rouge Police Officers wear body cameras. We put in a public information request for that video. The Baton Rouge Police Department’s legal advisor replied saying the requested records are not subject to disclosure at this time because the video footage is part of an open internal affairs case.

The department’s legal advisor added that we can resubmit our request for that video once the case has concluded.

