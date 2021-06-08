Protests against City Hall moving to Armstrong Park gaining momentum

Leo Watermeier and Morgan Clevenger are distributing signs opposing City Hall’s move to Municipal Auditorium in Armstrong Park. (Photo courtesty: Friends of Armstrong Park)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —Opposition to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s plan to move New Orleans City Hall into the abandoned Municipal Auditorium in Louis Armstrong Park is picking up steam.

Leo Watermeier (left) and Morgan Clevenger are distributing signs opposing City Hall’s move to Municipal Auditorium in Armstrong Park.

(Photo courtesty: Friends of Armstrong Park)

The Municipal Auditorium has sat empty since Hurricane Katrina and is in a continuing state of decay.

However, several neighborhood groups surrounding the park in Treme are firmly opposed to City Hall’s relocation to the derelict facility.

Instead, they would rather the Auditorium return to use as an event venue or some other cultural landmark.

Cultural advocate and civic activist Morgan Clevenger has made hundreds of signs and is currently distributing them through Friends of Armstrong Park to those who stand against the mayor’s plan.

Just this week, the city announced that the plans for a new City Hall would be scaled down.

But critics say the city has not made the residents in Treme and the French Quarter part of the planning.