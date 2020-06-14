Protesters pull down McDonogh bust, throw it in river

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Protesters in New Orleans tore down a bust of a slave owner who left his wealth to build schools.

They then took the remains to the Mississippi River and rolled it into the water.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said on Twitter that the city “rejects vandalism and destruction of City property.”

The City of New Orleans rejects vandalism and destruction of City property. It is unlawful. pic.twitter.com/CcAKfNFK5X — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) June 13, 2020

The destruction Saturday is part of a nationwide effort to remove monuments to the Confederacy or with links to slavery. The bust was of John McDonogh.

In this frame grab from video posted on Twitter, protesters bring down a bust of slave owner John McDonogh, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans. The protesters then took the remains to the Mississippi River and rolled it into the water. The destruction is part of a nationwide effort to remove monuments to the Confederacy or with links to slavery as the country grapples with widespread protests against police brutality toward African Americans. (Twitter via AP)

Upon his death, McDonogh left a large portion of his money to New Orleans and Baltimore for schools, and many schools in New Orleans are named after him.