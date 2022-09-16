NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) When Shanda Theriot found out about the Rave Panic Button app, she knew she needed it.

“As soon as I heard about the Rave app, I definitely looked into it,” she told WGNO News.

Theriot is the principal at Resurrection of Our Lord School in New Orleans East. The Rave Panic Button is a smartphone app that allows schools to communicate with teachers, workers, first responders and administrators all with the touch of a single button.

“We just set it up in the last, maybe, three weeks,” Theriot said.

“There are 5 main buttons, Active Assailant, Police, Fire, Medical and other,” Todd Miller told WGNO News from the Rave Mobile Safety headquarters in the Boston area.

The app can contact first responders, school workers and others, all at the touch of a single button. It’s available nationwide. Miller told WGNO News about a case that involved a student who collapsed during football practice.

“While that ambulance arrived in about ten minutes, the school nurse arrived in about 30 to 60 seconds and was able to start CPR,” he said.

Resurrection of Our Lord has also used the app. For more on that, watch the video at the top of this story.