Prospect New Orleans announces closing week with art installation at Lee Circle

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Prospect New Orleans announces the closing week of the citywide

contemporary art triennial, Prospect.5: Yesterday we said tomorrow.

Prospect.5 occurs every 3 years and features 51 artists from around the world in 17 locations across the city, including museums and cultural institutions, parks, restaurants, and more!

Artist works range from sculptures and paintings to video installations and interactive performances.

Events run through Sunday, January 23, 2022, which is the final day of the exhibition.

P.5: Yesterday we said tomorrow, curated by Artistic Directors Naima J. Keith and Diana Nawi, is the

fifth iteration of Prospect New Orleans.

The sculpture shown is by P.5 artist Simone Leigh and is called Sentinel (Mami Wata). The sculpture is located at the base of the pedestal of the former statue of Robert E. Lee.

The title of this work means guard or watchman, and it honors the work done by activists, citizens, and New Orleans city officials to remove symbols of white supremacy while also suggesting the possibility for a new protective spirit at this central downtown location.

Sentinel (Mami Wata) takes the diversity of African cultures in New Orleans as a starting point, evoking African folklore and spiritualities.

The ceremonial spoon form of the sculpture references a symbol of status in Zulu culture, so honored in New Orleans.

The sculpture is temporary and will be removed on July 22.

According to a Prospect.5 spokesperson, they aren’t replacing monuments. One of the goals is to explore the possibilities for new forms that monuments could take.

To learn more about Prospect.5, visit their website.