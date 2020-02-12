Prosecutors: School system given phony asbestos test results

Federal prosecutors say a businessman who was in charge of monitoring asbestos in a Louisiana school system submitted false air monitoring and lab testing reports for years.

In a federal indictment released this month, Marc A. Victoriano is accused of defrauding the Terrebonne Parish School Board of more than $212,000.

Prosecutors say he submitted 56 invoices with fraudulent lab reports from 2015-2017. The indictment says he was not an accredited asbestos inspector, but forged signatures of an accredited inspector on forms required by the federal Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act.

His lawyer declined to comment.