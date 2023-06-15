NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans homeowners should be prepared for sticker shock.

By Louisiana law, property taxes are re-assessed every four years, and 2023 is one of those years.

Orleans Parish Assessor Errol Williams has released a map, showing the average home price per square foot in 2023, compared to the average price in 2019.

In every zip code, the price has gone up. In some zip codes, the price has risen dramatically.

Williams said the map is based on data from the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors, and “should give property owners some idea of what kind of changes are to come.”

The property tax rolls will be open for public view at the Orleans Parish Assessor’s office from July 17 to August 15.

The office will accept appeals of those tax assessments until 4:00 p.m. on August 18.

