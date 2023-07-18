METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vracken and Jefferson Parish officials will break ground on the construction of two new projects coming to Bucktown Harbor.

On Tuesday, July 18, officials will introduce the site of the new Bucktown Bird’s Nest Learning Pavilion and the Bucktown Harbor Paddle Canal. The goal of the projects is to change the way residents appreciate and engage with Lake Pontchartrain.

The learning pavilion is described to be an educational and artistic sculptural overlook of the Bucktown Harbor, Lake Pontchartrain and Living Shoreline.

It will be a two-story outdoor classroom with a whimsical tree design, giving residents a panoramic treetop view and the opportunity to become familiar with the lake, the coastline, the native habitat and local wildlife.

“I think the two-story height and whimsical tree design will grab their imaginations and lure them to learn about our environment. The project redefines the potential of recreational pavilions!” said Van Vrancken.

The estimated cost of the pavilion is set at $1.4 million with funding coming from a federal

Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery award by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Bucktown Harbor Paddle Canal will be a kayakers, canoers and paddlers dream, making for a safe and easier way to enjoy the lake. The canal will be equipped with a protected environment for beginners to practice paddling.

There will also be a softened shoreline for pedestrians to engage with Lake Pontchartrain.

Paddlers will have the opportunity to explore the soon-to-be planted scenic wetlands and recreational blueway that flows to the Bonnable Boat launch.

Officials say the canal honors the history and resilience of Bucktown and its recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

“This Paddle Canal is a window to our lost history and tribute to our culture, but it’s also a

new milestone for our future that will reconnect residents to Lake Pontchartrain. I look forward to celebrating the opening with paddles and pirogues!” said Van Vranken.

The canal is estimated to cost $1.6 million funded by a 50/50 federal grant from the US Department of Interior’s National Park Service and administered by Louisiana’s Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, Office of State Parks.

Both projects are being managed by the Jefferson Parish’s Department of Ecosystem and Coastal Management and designed by Digital Engineering and Imaging and Joseph Furr Design Studio and construction by LA Contracting Enterprises.

