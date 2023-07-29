NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A new program to help new and expecting mothers made its debut in New Orleans Saturday, July 29.

It’s part of a national effort called “Baby2Baby,” a federally funded program focused on getting new mothers off to a good start.

“We’re trying to partner up with our states and certainly non-profits like Baby2Baby to make sure no mother ever goes through this again,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Now, at Touro Hospital, new mothers can go home with a “newborn supply kit” with diapers, wipes, clothes and maternal health items.

“We’ve distributed 300 million items in our history. Combining diapers with carriers with clothes with nursing pads with all of the items that are here today, we’re looking out for both the child and the mother’s mental and physical health,” said Baby2Baby Co-CEO Norah Weinstein.

Louisiana has the highest maternal mortality rate in the country with 39 out of every 100,000 mothers dying during or shortly after childbirth.

“At least I wasn’t able to leave the house for about a month, but I had pampers supplies so I think this is very beneficial for me and other mothers,” said Mequell Magee, a mother.

Right now, Baby2Baby has enough kits to help 1,000 mothers at Touro. But since the beginning, they’ve helped over a million mothers nationwide.

“They’ve done this. They’ve proven it works. They’re experienced,” said Becerra.

Jennifer Avegno with the New Orleans Health Department said, “Every family needs help. Every family can benefit from basic supplies.”

So far, New Orleans is only one of three places with the program. The other two are in New Mexico and Arkansas.

