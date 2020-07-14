Probation for ex-state senator who lied to federal agency

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana state senator has been sentenced to probation for lying to a federal agency about a hurricane recovery loan.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans says 52-year-old Wesley Bishop was sentenced in federal court Tuesday.

He had pleaded guilty in January. Bishop was accused of lying to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by falsely claiming certain individuals were tenants at his rental property that was renovated with federal dollars through a state program.

As part of his plea agreement, Bishop agreed to pay $188,000 in restitution to the state office that administers the federal agency’s Small Rental Property Program.