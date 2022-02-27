NEW ORLEANS – Jack Williams picked up his first win as a Privateer and Caleb Seroski nailed down his second save of the year as the New Orleans Privateers won the weekend with a 5-2 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday at Maestri Field.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Privateers were opportunistic in capitalizing on extra baserunners and miscues by the Jayhawks. Kansas starter, Sam Brady walked five batters, had a balk and three wild pitches. The first run came across in the opening frame when Kasten Furr singled, got to second on a balk, was bunted to third and scored on a Pearce Howard groundout.

New Orleans added another run when they scored after back-to-back one-out walks. The Privateers posted three runs in the fourth inning with the big hit coming from Howard who drove in a run with a double, one of two hits on the day.

Kansas first got on the scoreboard with an RBI groundout from Tom Lichty in the sixth. Cooper McMurray homered in the seventh but the Privateer pen locked everything down from there. Cole Paplham needed just six pitches to get two outs in the eighth inning.

In the ninth, Seroski got the first two outs on four pitches. After a McMurray double, Seroski induced a groundout off the bat of Casey Burnham to finish a 2-1 weekend against the Privateers’ Big 12 foes for the weekend.

INSIDE THE BOX

Williams pitched three innings of relief in his first win as a Privateer. He didn’t allow a walk and he struck out two batters. Collin Horton battled through four innings and didn’t allow a hit. Tyler Bischke scored two runs while Jeissy De La Cruz reached base twice. Furr went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and a run.

NEXT UP

The Privateers will head to Baton Rouge to face LSU. First pitch for the game is at 6:30 p.m.

