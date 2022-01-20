Privateers Score 48 in Second Half of Comeback Win vs. Southeastern

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Privateers were resolute, rallying back from down as many as 14 points for a 78-72 victory over the Southeastern Lions on Thursday evening at the Lakefront Arena. The Privateers outscored Southeastern 48-30 in the second half of the contest to move to 2-0 in Southland play.

HOW IT HAPPENED

New Orleans completely turned things around in the second half. Trailing by 11 at halftime, the Privateers came out with renewed energy and immediately cut the deficit in half by the first media timeout.

The Lions kept the Privateers from striking the front until the 3:38 mark when Daniel Sackey scored a layup to give the home side a 69-68 lead. New Orleans closed the game with an 18-7 run and got six points each from Troy Green and Jahmel Myers in that stretch.

The Privateers were chasing the game for much of the first half. New Orleans led 6-2 out of the gate but Southeastern took the lead on a three-point play from Gus Okafor at the 14:50 mark. From there, the Lions never trailed and the score was tied just twice.

Southeastern shot 57.7 percent from the field in the first half and carried a 41-30 advantage into the halftime locker room.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Derek St. Hilaire was one of four Privateers in double figures with a team-high 19 points. Green added 16 points while Simeon Kirkland (14) and Tyson Jackson (11) also landed in double figures. Green also posted 13 boards for the Privateers’ third double-double this season.

The Privateers shot 54.5 percent as a team while limiting the Lions to 37.9 percent from the field in the second half.

FROM COACH SLESS

“The execution down the stretch was great and the guys were really unselfish and executed at a high level. It wasn’t our best first half for sure but these guys are great teammates who believe in each other. It’s fun to see them stay with each other and grow through these adverse situations.”

“Jahmel has been such a special guy to coach over these last four years. To take a hit in the head like he did earlier in the game and he was a key to help us close out a game against a really talented Southeastern team.”

NEXT UP

New Orleans will host Northwestern State on Saturday with a tip scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Lakefront Arena.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}