NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A record number of student voters came together against adding a new fee to fund the University of New Orleans’ football and other sports programs.

With the largest number of student voting in over a decade, 69% (1,468) of students voted against the fee and 31% (633) voted in its favor.

The proposed student experience fee would have been an additional $300 per semester for full-time enrolled students. This fee would have funded the initial cost to start an intercollegiate football package including women’s soccer, women’s golf, and a marching band.

Additionally, the measure would have also funded other student activities to increase enrollment and enhance on-campus experiences with intramural sports and diversity programs.

“Since the beginning of this process, I have said that this vote was about student voice,” said UNO President John Nicklow in a statement. “Student Government leaders requested that this vote be allowed to take place and our students have made their voices heard. I respect the outcome of the vote, and I appreciate the engagement of our students, who cared enough about their university to cast their vote.”

With a student population of around 8,000, the voting total of 2,071 represents under 30% of the university student population.

