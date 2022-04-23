NEW ORLEANS – The 2022 Southland Men’s Tennis Tournament title match has been decided after Saturday’s semifinal action at the Privateers Tennis Center in New Orleans, La. No. 3 seed New Orleans cruised to a 4-0 win over No. 2 UIW, while No. 1 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi bounced back defeating No. 5 Nicholls 4-1. Sunday’s title match is slated to begin at 2 p.m. CT, featuring the Islanders and the Privateers.

No. 1 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 4, No. 5 Nicholls

The Colonels struck first, winning two of three doubles matches by 7-6 (7-5) margin on court one and a 6-4 victory on court three. Pascal Lorieul rebounded for A&M-Corpus Christi after a doubles loss to secure a win at No. 1 singles on a pair of 6-1 margins. Ulysse Bertrand padded the Islanders lead with a win at No. 5 singles, but it was Nathan Schwartz that provided the exclamation point for the Islanders in straight 6-1 sets on court two.

No. 3 New Orleans 4, No. 2 UIW 0

New Orleans made quick work of No. 2 seed UIW in a 4-0 sweep in the semifinals at the Privateers Tennis Center. The Privateers won the doubles point and a pair of singles matches to jump ahead 3-0. New Orleans clinched the match with a straight set 6-2, 7-5 win on court six thanks to Matthew Armbruster.

{Courtesy: release from Southland Conference}