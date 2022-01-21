Privateers Host Northwestern State on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Northwestern State Demons (4-15, 0-2 Southland) and Lady Demons (8-5, 1-1 Southland) come to Lakefront Arena this weekend to match up with the New Orleans Privateers.

The Privateer women (1-8, 0-2 Southland) are coming off a tough defeat to Southeastern last night. Following a hard-fought first half the Lady Lions were able to pull away in the second half for a 72-48 victory. DeArica Pryor and Kyla Davis both had 13 points to pace New Orleans.

Davis enters Saturday tied for third in Southland at 2.1 three-pointers per contest.

The Privateers and Lady Demons are tied at 12 wins each all-time, but UNO enters the contest on a six-game winning streak against Northwestern State with four of the six victories coming by double-digits. At Lakefront Arena the Privateers have won five and lost four against the Demons.

The Privateer men (9-8, 2-0 Southland) won their fifth straight game, and sixth in their last seven after completing an 11-point halftime comeback against the Lions last night 78-72. Troy Green had the second double-double of his career with 16 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, while Derek St. Hilaire topped the scoring charts for UNO with 19 points.

Suffocating second-half defense turned the game in the Privateers’ favor. After shooting almost 60% in the first half with 17 points coming from forward Gus Okafor, the Lions were held to just 35% shooting in the second half with just a single point for the Lions forward. UNO’s top-rated three-point defense in the Southland held SLU to just 8-of-33 from beyond the arc.

The Privateers lead the all-time series against Northwestern State 11-9, with the teams evenly splitting all eight matchups at Lakefront Arena. Earlier this season the Privateers defeated the Demons 80-79 in a game that came down to the final possession at the Southland Tipoff Tournament.

Privateer Alumni will be honored at halftime during the men’s contest.

As always both games can be watched on ESPN+. Jude Young will call the action for the women on UNOPrivateers.com and for the men on NASH 106.1 FM.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the doublehead start as low as $10 and can be purchased by calling (504) 280-GAME, emailing tickets@uno.edu, or visiting http://www.unoprivateers.com/tickets.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans are encouraged to follow @UNOPrivateers and @PrivateersWBB on Twitter, @PrivateersMBB and @PrivateersWBB on Instagram, like /PrivateersMBB and /PrivateersWBB on Facebook and subscribe to the PrivateerAthletics YouTube channel.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}