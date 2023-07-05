MARRERO, La. (WGNO) – In her cafe, the one with her name on it, Akasia Lee lets you into her Louisiana life.

And she tells her story.

Before she served food, she served 60 months in federal prison.

For fraud.

That’s when she listened to God.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is listening to Akasia Lee.

Akasia’s Cafe is part of a month-long focus on women in hospitality and the contributions they make in Louisiana.

It’s called Power Plates.

And with every “power plate” sold across the state, one dollar goes to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation which provides crisis grants to workers in need and education grants to support the growth of the industry.