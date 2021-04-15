Prince Philip. On the mind. On the menu

Covington, La – With more than 200 teas.

So many jolly-good flavors, it would take Big Ben to keep up with all the tea times.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is at the English Tea Room & Eatery in Covington, Louisiana.

Everything is English here.

Now, especially come thoughts of Prince Philip.

The man who always kept up and kept two steps behind the Queen.

Prince Philip died just a few months from his hundredth birthday.

His funeral is Saturday.

At the English Tea Room & Eatery, a bagpipe player will play tribute to Prince Philip.

The moment of music is Saturday from noon to 2pm.

Just look for the wreath on the front door that honors the Prince.