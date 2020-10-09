Priest, women accused of obscene act at North Shore church

PEARL RIVER, LA — A former priest at a north shore church faces an obscenity charge along with two women for alleged activities at the church.

According to court records, Rev. Travis Clark and two women, Mindy Dixon and Melissa Cheng, each face an obscenity charge.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans says Clark was removed from active ministry on the day of the arrests, Oct. 1.

Clark served at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pearl River. He and the women were arrested at the church where they were accused of the obscene activity.

After Clark’s arrest, Archbishop Gregory Aymond announced that he would preside over Vigil Mass at the church on October 3.

One alderman for Pearl River told WGNO News that the alleged obscene activity at the church is disturbing and upsetting to the community as well as members of the church.

Photo of suspect Rev. Travis Clark provided by STPSO

Photo of suspect Melissa Cheng provided by STPSO

Photo of suspect Mindy Dixon provided by STPSO