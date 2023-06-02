NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Across the country, some of the Veterans Affairs locations, including the New Orleans VA Medical Center, have seen negative reactions from some of the military community about the pride flag being flown.

Mississippi’s 4th District Representative Mike Ezell wrote a letter requesting the removal of the pride flag flown at the Biloxi VA location stating, “I am writing to request that this flag, and any other flags promoting social policy positions or political statements be removed.”

VA Press secretary Terrence Hayes has since released a statement saying, “LGBTQ+ veterans have served and sacrificed for our country, and it’s our mission at VA to provide them and all veterans with the world-class care and benefits they deserve. Secretary McDonough authorized the flying of the pride flag above VA facilities for the duration of Pride Month. VA facilities fly the flag as a tribute to the service and sacrifice of LGBTQ+ veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors, and as a symbol of VA’s commitment to inclusion.”

As of now, the flags in New Orleans and Biloxi have not been removed.

Latest Posts

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.