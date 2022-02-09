NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders and UIW Cardinals head to the Crescent City this week as the second half of Southland Conference play gets into full swing for both Privateer basketball teams.

On the women’s side the Privateers (1-13, 0-7 Southland) are still looking for their first Southland win of the season, despite three single-digit losses. Last time on the floor Nahja Scott scored a career-high 15 points in a career-high 30 minutes at UIW. Scott is averaging 9.3 points per game and 5 boards per contest in her last four games. UNO limited UIW to just 33.3% from the field – the lowest field goal percentage by a Div. I opponent this season.



The Islander women (13-7, 5-1 Southland) lead the all-time series 13-3 but the programs have split the meetings in New Orleans 3-3. UNO leads UIW (6-12, 2-5 Southland) 8-5 all time, including a 5-1 mark at Lakefront Arena.

Mark Slessinger’s squad (13-9, 61 Southland) look to bounce back from their first defeat in 10 games on Thursday evening. Derek St. Hilaire was named Allstate Sugar Bowl Amateur Athlete of the Month for January for his efforts during UNO’s winning streak. St. Hilaire is one of the most dynamic scorers in college basketball and ranks 10th in the NCAA in scoring at 21.0 points per game.

During the Texas road swing last week fifth-year senior Troy Green passed Ervin Johnson for third all-time in school history in scoring and became just the fourth Privateer to amass 1,600 points or more in a career.

The UNO men have won four straight games against the Islanders (16-7, 3-3 Southland) and lead the all-time series 15-10, but Corpus holds a slight 6-5 advantage in games played in New Orleans. The Privateers hold a 7-6 advantage all time on UIW (5-19, 1-6 Southland), with the teams evenly splitting the six games played at Lakefront Arena.

All four games this week can be viewed on ESPN+. The women’s games can also be heard on UNOPrivateers.com, while the men’s games will air locally on NASH 106.1 FM. Tipoffs are set for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}