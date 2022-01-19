PREVIEW: Privateers Host Southeastern on Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Both University of New Orleans basketball teams return to Southland Conference action tomorrow night at Lakefront Arena when the Southeastern Lions come to town.

Keeshawn Davenport‘s women (1-7, 0-1 Southland) look to bounce back from last week’s heartbreaking loss to Nicholls. Zoe Cooper’s putback as time expired was waved off and the Colonels survived 69-68 last Saturday. DeArica Pryor finished with a career-high 22 points, while Zoe Cooper pulled down 11 rebounds – a season best of any Privateer. The Privateers lead the all-time series with the Lady Lions 28-20 and have won 10 of the last 16.

Pryor is averaging 16.0 points per game over her last three contests. Kyla Davis is averaging 12.2 points per game in three home contests this season. Davis scored 13 points in the Privateers’ Southland opener against Nicholls.

Mark Slessinger goes looking for the 140th win of his UNO career in the nightcap. The Privateer men (8-8, 1-0 Southland) have won four straight games and five of their last six after handling preseason Southland favorite Nicholls 78-66 on Saturday. Troy Green was named both Southland and LWSA Player of the Week after averaging 23 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game last week.

Green scored 26 against Nicholls last time on the floor, including 15 makes from the free throw line and pulled down nine boards. Derek St. Hilaire added 23 points – the duo were the first pair of Privateers with 20+ points in a single contest since they did it last February – also against Nicholls. The Privateers lead the all-time series with the Lions 16-8 and have won four of the last five meetings.

The Sophie B. Wright pep band will entertain attendees at both contests on Saturday.

Tip-off for the women’s game is set for 5 p.m. with the men set for a 7 p.m. start. Both games will be available for viewers on ESPN+. Fans can listen to Jude Young describe the action on UNOPrivateers.com (women’s game) and NASH 106.1 FM (men’s game).

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}