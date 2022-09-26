NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ will play at the Saenger Theatre Tuesday October 4th through Sunday October 9th.

‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ is based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic feature films starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

This Broadway musical is led by two-time Tony-Award winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, and Legally Blonde.)

‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.