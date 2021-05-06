President touts infrastructure plan in New Orleans, some don’t support it

NEW ORLEANS — President Joe Biden is back in Washington after spending Thursday in Louisiana.

His first stop was Lake Charles before heading to New Orleans.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called his visit a “priceless opportunity” to talk to the President about one of the city’s most pressing infrastructure needs.

President Biden got an up-close look at how fragile the Sewerage & Water Board’s system is. Throughout the tour, the President was asking a lot of questions and taking notes.

As the President’s motorcade pulled up, people were cheering while others sang.

Biden is hopeful he’ll hit a high note with the rest of the country and gain support for his American Jobs Plan. The President’s goal is to invest in infrastructure like New Orleans’ outdated water plant.

President Biden said, “People don’t think of the infrastructure as the water. If you don’t have the water 10 years from now that is needed in the purity you need it, your whole city is in trouble.”

Biden discussed with New Orleans leaders what it would take to get the Carrollton Plant up to date and how much it would cost to revamp the city’s entire water and sewerage system.

“What lies beneath is a very antiquated and old system and it has served it’s life,” said Ghassan Korban, Executive Director of the Sewerage and Water Board. “Each day that goes by the risk of failure increases.”

Some who waited outside the water plant were inspired by the President.

“I hope that it is the thing that kicks us in the right direction,” said Courtney Gullo.

Maria Kaliste said, “I thoroughly support his infrastructure plans. Our water comes out orange sometimes so it’s very important to me.”

While President Biden sees his plan as crucial for the country, some don’t agree.

“The whole infrastructure package is way overpriced. There’s too much pork in there,” said Jack Bowman.

Bowman was not intending to the President arrive, but got caught in the roadblock on his way to the park. He believes while infrastructure is important, there’s other way to pay for it rather than increasing taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

“That’s what democrats are all about, tax and spend and let the immigrants get in here because that’s another vote for a democrat,” said Bowman.

Biden believes his plan will solve inequities in communities across America.

“Infrastructure is all about making life livable for ordinary people,” the President said.

The President’s complete plan for the nation tops $2 trillion and he is expected to face challenges to gain enough support on both sides of the aisle.

Click here to see the President’s full visits in Lake Charles and New Orleans.