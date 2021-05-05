President Biden’s Louisiana schedule released

WASHINGTON D.C. — In the morning, the President will receive the President’s Daily Brief in the Oval Office. This meeting will be closed press.
Then, the President will travel to Lake Charles, Louisiana as part of the Getting America Back on Track Tour. The departure from the Ellipse will be covered by the in-town pool. The departure from Joint Base Andrews and the arrival at Chennault International Airport will be covered by the travel pool.
In the afternoon, the President will deliver remarks on the American Jobs Plan near Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles, Louisiana. These remarks will be pooled press.
Later, the President will depart Lake Charles, Louisiana en route New Orleans, Louisiana. The departure from Chennault International Airport and the arrival at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will be covered by the travel pool.
Then, the President will tour the Carrollton Water Plant. This visit will be pooled press.
Later, the President will return to the White House from New Orleans, Louisiana. The departure from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and the arrival at Joint Base Andrews will be covered by the travel pool. The arrival on the Ellipse will be covered by the in-town pool.
In-Town Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP, NYT
TV Corr & Crew: FOX
Print: USA Today
Radio: FOX
Out-of-Town Travel Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP, NYT
TV Corr & Crew: FOX
Print: Los Angeles Times
Radio: CBS
EDT
9:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time
Joint Base Andrews Visitor Control Center Overhang
9:30 AM THE PRESIDENT receives the President’s Daily Brief
Oval Office
Closed Press
9:30 AM In-Town Pool Call Time
10:10 AM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
The Ellipse
In-House Pool Coverage (Final Gather 9:50 AM – Stakeout Location)
10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Lake Charles, Louisiana
Joint Base Andrews
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage
CDT
12:15 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Chennault International Airport
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage
1:25 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the American Jobs Plan
Near Calcasieu River Bridge
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage
2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Lake Charles, Louisiana en route New Orleans, Louisiana
Chennault International Airport
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage
3:20 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives in New Orleans, Louisiana
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage
4:20 PM THE PRESIDENT tours Carrollton Water Plant
New Orleans, Louisiana
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage
5:40 PM THE PRESIDENT departs New Orleans, Louisiana en route Joint Base Andrews
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage
EDT
8:45 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
Joint Base Andrews
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage
9:05 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
The Ellipse
In-House Pool Coverage (Final Gather – 8:45 PM Stakeout Location)
President Biden’s Louisiana schedule released
