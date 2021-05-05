President Biden’s Louisiana schedule released

WASHINGTON D.C. — In the morning, the President will receive the President’s Daily Brief in the Oval Office. This meeting will be closed press.



Then, the President will travel to Lake Charles, Louisiana as part of the Getting America Back on Track Tour. The departure from the Ellipse will be covered by the in-town pool. The departure from Joint Base Andrews and the arrival at Chennault International Airport will be covered by the travel pool.



In the afternoon, the President will deliver remarks on the American Jobs Plan near Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles, Louisiana. These remarks will be pooled press.



Later, the President will depart Lake Charles, Louisiana en route New Orleans, Louisiana. The departure from Chennault International Airport and the arrival at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will be covered by the travel pool.



Then, the President will tour the Carrollton Water Plant. This visit will be pooled press.



Later, the President will return to the White House from New Orleans, Louisiana. The departure from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and the arrival at Joint Base Andrews will be covered by the travel pool. The arrival on the Ellipse will be covered by the in-town pool.





In-Town Pool



Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg

Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP, NYT

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Print: USA Today

Radio: FOX



Out-of-Town Travel Pool



Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg

Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP, NYT

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Print: Los Angeles Times

Radio: CBS



EDT



9:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

Joint Base Andrews Visitor Control Center Overhang



9:30 AM THE PRESIDENT receives the President’s Daily Brief

Oval Office

Closed Press



9:30 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



10:10 AM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

The Ellipse

In-House Pool Coverage (Final Gather 9:50 AM – Stakeout Location)



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Lake Charles, Louisiana

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage



CDT



12:15 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Chennault International Airport

Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage



1:25 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the American Jobs Plan

Near Calcasieu River Bridge

Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Lake Charles, Louisiana en route New Orleans, Louisiana

Chennault International Airport

Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage



3:20 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives in New Orleans, Louisiana

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage



4:20 PM THE PRESIDENT tours Carrollton Water Plant

New Orleans, Louisiana

Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage



5:40 PM THE PRESIDENT departs New Orleans, Louisiana en route Joint Base Andrews

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage



EDT



8:45 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage



9:05 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

The Ellipse

In-House Pool Coverage (Final Gather – 8:45 PM Stakeout Location)

